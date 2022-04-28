Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman, resulting in death of unborn baby

DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.
DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Police in Louisiana arrested and charged a woman after they say she attacked a pregnant woman, which resulted in the death of the unborn child.

Baton Rouge police said they arrested 25-year-old Deshay Carter on Wednesday.

Authorities said Carter assaulted a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside her house April 23.

The woman was taken to the hospital two days later for medical complications where she lost her child.

The victim was four months pregnant, WAFB reported.

Carter was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
A family is searching for a missing woman from Mankato. Nyawuor James Chuol was reported...
Authorities seek public’s help in search of missing Mankato woman
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged sexual assault