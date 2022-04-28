Your Photos
Showers, tstorms move in today, continue into early next week

Strong to severe storms are likely this weekend starting Friday morning.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and will continue on and off over the next several days as we make our way into the start of May.

The next low-pressure system will be moving east, northeast through southern Minnesota during this weekend. This will cause a slight warm-up heading into the weekend ahead of a minor cool down once the low pressure moves out of the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will be relatively light today as they aren’t expected in the area until the afternoon and evening hours, continuing on and off through the overnight hours into Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs in the upper 40s and possibly the low 50s for some areas by this afternoon. Tonight with showers and thunderstorms possible overnight, temperatures will stay cool but not drop too much with lows in the mid-40s by Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening to overnight hours, however, a few morning showers are possible. The good news is, we are looking at general thunderstorms as of this morning as there is no threat of strong to severe storms possible.

By 12 am Saturday, rain totals will remain relatively light with a tenth of an inch up to a half an inch possible. The heavier showers and thunderstorms will move in throughout Saturday as the low-pressure system moves through southern Minnesota.

More steady rain is likely throughout Saturday with totals increasing up to an inch to two inches possible, higher totals will coincide where thunderstorms move through.

Temperatures through the weekend will rise into the upper 50s on Friday and the mid to upper 50s on Saturday despite cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. These temperatures are just below average for this time of year. Average temperatures for this time of year are typically in the mid-60s.

Showers and thunderstorms could continue on and off through early to mid next week with a second pressure system moving through the region.

Temperatures will show signs of returning to near average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s projected by the end of next week.

