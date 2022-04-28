SMSU Commencement May 7 in R/A Facility

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - Southwest Minnesota State University will hold its 54th Commencement next weekend.

The ceremony will be on Sat., May 7, at 10 a.m. in the R/A Facility on campus.

Doors to the R/A Facility will open at 9 a.m.

The event will mark a return to a “normal” Commencement. Two years ago, the event was canceled due to the pandemic, and last year, students did walk across the stage and received their diploma covers, but spectators were not present.

The ceremony will be live streamed at: https://www.smsu.edu/eventcenter/livestream.html.

It will be broadcast live on Marshall’s two cable systems: Spectrum Channel 188; Vast Channel 95, 22 digital.

This year’s Commencement address will be delivered by Kent Roers, a 1998 alumnus and co-founder and owner of Roers Companies, a real estate development company based in Minnetonka.

An Outstanding Senior Award will also be presented during the ceremony.

Following Commencement, a reception will be held in the upper level of the Student Center.

