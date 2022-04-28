Your Photos
South Bend man dies after reportedly being stabbed by son

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly died around 9 p.m. Wednesday while undergoing surgery.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
SOUTH BEND, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County authorities said Thursday that a South Bend man who had reportedly been stabbed by his son died.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly died around 9 p.m. Wednesday while undergoing surgery.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance incident between a father and son at the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township Wednesday.

Earle reportedly called authorities to report that his son had assaulted him in the past and now had a knife. Dispatch was able to overhear an apparent struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were responding.

Responding deputies met 24-year-old Travis Ryan Earle outside the home upon arrival, with Travis Earle confirming the disturbance.

Authorities say that Travis Earle acknowledged stabbing his father during the altercation and said that he was still inside the residence.

Travis Earle remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, with a request for second-degree intentional murder charges.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional assistance being provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

