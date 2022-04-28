Suspect in large-scale drug bust turns himself into MRVDTF

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A suspect in a large-scale drug bust has turned himself in according to Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent.

Lieutenant Jeff Wersal says Bryan Mortenson surrendered to law enforcement Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Agents raided four homes in the University Mobile Home Park around 8: 30 in the morning yesterday.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Forces reportedly found 450 Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, also known as “Mbox 30 pills.” Agents also report finding 8 grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns and several thousand dollars.

A two-year-old child was also placed into protective custody after agents say they found drugs in the bedroom where the child was sleeping.

