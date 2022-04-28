Temporary ban on Minnesota poultry exhibitions extended until June

ST. PAUL, MN-- Animal health officials put in place a temporary ban on live poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions, and events last month but are now extending the ban.

The temporary statewide ban is now extended until June 1, 2022.

“We appreciate the patience of flock owners as we extend this pause on poultry events to continue evaluating the risk HPAI poses to their birds while at home or on the road at a fair or other event,” said Board of Animal Health Assistant Director, Dr. Linda Glaser. “We have a close eye on the upcoming county fair season and other community events, and we hope this extension suppresses the virus to allow those things to proceed safely as planned in June.”

Direct selling of poultry is still allowed through private sales, stores, or via mail by National Poultry Improvement Plan authorized sellers.

This temporary ban only applies to events where birds congregate and does not apply to poultry products.

For more information visit the HPAI website.

