Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.(Enid Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma have arrested a man in the death of a young girl at a local motel on Thursday.

The Enid Police Department reports Michael Geiger, 51, was taken into custody after officers were called to a motel for a child drowning at the pool.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child was pulled from the pool and CPR was performed, but the girl later died at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital.

It was noted the girl had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, according to the Enid Police Department. During the investigation, officers determined Geiger was a person of interest.

Geiger took off from the motel, but officers said he was later found on top of nearby a building.

Enid police said the 51-year-old was booked on first-degree murder and first-degree rape charges.

“This was an aggravated assault on an innocent child and a very disturbing incident,” Enid Police Lt. Bryan Hart said. “We’re glad this case was brought to an end in a timely manner with Mr. Geiger’s arrest.”

Officials said Oklahoma Department of Corrections records showed Geiger was recently discharged from custody on a 10-year sentence for a charge of kidnapping out of Oklahoma County.

Police did not release any further immediate information on the child.

*** PRESS RELEASE *** Officers located and arrested 51-year-old Michael S. Geiger this morning after an hours long...

Posted by Enid Police Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike (RAW VIDEO)
Waterville Fisheries staff stocked Duck Lake with 60,000 recently hatched northern pike Friday,...
WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim warns N. Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit
FILE - After two more trades, the busy Minnesota Vikings took Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth...
Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades