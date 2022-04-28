A warmer, wet weekend ahead

We are going to warm up quite a bit over the next couple of days. We won’t quite get to above average status, but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s on both Friday and Saturday. We are also tracking a sizable system that will bring widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms to much of the upper Midwest this weekend. We’re not expecting severe weather, but rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 or more inches will be possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from late Friday through Sunday.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and temperatures in the low 50s. Scattered showers will continue into this evening, gradually ending late tonight. Temps will drop into the mid 40s by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s on Friday afternoon. While a few scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon, the heavier, steady rain won’t kick in until Friday evening.

A strong low pressure system will slowly move across the northern plains this weekend, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday night, Saturday and most of Sunday. Severe weather will stay well to our south, but we will get plenty of rain. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend. The heaviest amounts will be across far western Minnesota and western Iowa.

Rain will end by Sunday evening and we will get a break on Monday, but we are watching the potential for yet another system and more rain and scattered thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain below average - generally in the 50s - through most of next week.

