Authorities: Fatal rural Le Center explosion caused by gas line leak

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - We now know what caused a home explosion that killed a 20-year-old woman near Le Center in February.

According to the investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, a gas line going into the home began leaking and migrated into the basement.

The investigation revealed the gas built up and eventually ignited, causing the explosion.

Kailey Lynn Mach was house-sitting for a family at the home at 211th Avenue in Montgomery Township when she was killed in the Feb. 26th explosion.

