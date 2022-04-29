Your Photos
Authorities seek public’s help in search of missing Mankato woman

Mankato authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 30-year-old Mankato woman.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 30-year-old Mankato woman.

Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at 30 Hilltop Lane.

She was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, and brown boots.

Chuol is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 911 or (507) 387-8744.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

