Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A North Mankato mom of four has battled breast cancer for years and has now begun hospice.

Team Jess and an entire community have rallied around her on her journey. An estate sale at her late mother’s house is the latest show of support for the family of Jessica Reedstrom.

“It’s a day-by-day thing. We just keep praying and praying for a miracle,” said David Reedstrom, Jessica’s father-in-law.

Jessica Reedstrom was just about to leave for Disney World with her husband and four children. But her father-in-law says what was supposed to be a week at the happiest place on earth has turned into a devastating goodbye.

“Oh God, she’s going to be missed. I can’t even think of that part yet, but she’s going to be missed,” David Reedstrom said.

Jess Reedstrom was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2016. After surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation, she entered remission.

But it was short-lived.

Autoplay Caption

The cancer came back in 2019, and this time, in stage four.

“Her faith has been strong all the way through this ordeal,” David Reedstrom said.

It’s been a tough battle, and times became even tougher when Jessica’s mother, Dar Madigan Monroe, passed away earlier this year.

An estate sale is being held this week to clear out Dar’s belongings and raise money for the family.

“She needs this time with her family, and she needs this time with her husband. She shouldn’t have to worry about any of this,” estate sale organizer Natalie Pierson said.

On Thursday, a Facebook post shared by Team Jess announced that Jess’ cancer had spread beyond the capability of medical treatment.

We share the latest update with broken hearts and ask that everyone is careful with how they discuss this around... Posted by Team Jess on Thursday, April 28, 2022

“I just keep thinking about Jess. I can’t imagine not being able to see the things that she’s going to miss,” Pierson said.

Jess Reedstrom is now in hospice care.

“I’ve been praying for a miracle all this time, and then I realized that Jess has been my miracle. She came into my life with my son and she’s loved my son, she gave me four wonderful grandchildren, she’s been a delight to have as a daughter-in-law,” David Reedstrom said. “I am so moved by her, and so she’s my miracle. She is the miracle.”

The 35-year-old is finishing her fight in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones.

“What I’m praying for right now, is just hang in there until Mother’s Day and then go to God, to her mom. I’m sure her mom is waiting for her,” David Reedstrom said.

The estate sale wraps up at 1 p.m. Saturday at 409 E. Main St. in Mankato. A GoFundMe campaign has also been created to support the Reedstroms.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.