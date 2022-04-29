Matt Benda hopes to make a difference for CD1 residents

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Republican Matt Benda is running for the seat of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Congress.

Benda was born and raised on the family farm in Alpha in Jackson County.

An attorney for 25 years, he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in agricultural business management and from Drake University Law School.

His campaign focuses on energy independence, controlling inflation, and defining rural ways of life.

”I looked back at what the country was going through the last few years and decided that, morally and physically, we were heading in the wrong direction and I made a decision that I wanted to offer my skills and passion for our communities, offer them to the district to put us in a course correction,” Benda said.

The primary election to fill Hagedorn’s seat for the remainder of his term takes place May 24. The general election will follow Aug. 9.

