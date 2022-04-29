Cloudy and cool Sunday

A slow-moving low pressure system will continue to slide across Upper Midwest today. Rain has moved east, with cloudy, breezy and cool conditions flowing in behind the low. Highs today will only reach the middle to upper 40s.

The work week looks drier overall and gradually warmer. We will see some minor rain chances Monday night into Tuesday morning, and again later Thursday into early Friday. Even though next week will be cooler than average, it won’t be as extreme as this week. High temps will be in the 50s to start the week, and near 60 by end of the work week.

