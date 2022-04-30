Your Photos
Baby bison born at Minneopa State Park(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A baby bison was born at Minneopa State Park Friday night.

The calf was seen Saturday afternoon accompanying the herd and lying alongside its mother.

Several visitors stopped along the Bison Drive to catch a glimpse of the park’s newest resident.

The drive is open Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Minnesota State Parks vehicle permits are required.

