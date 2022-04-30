Your Photos
Mets get first no-hitter of MLB season with 5-pitcher effort

FILE - New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of...
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night.

Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.

Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. Mets pitchers combined to fan 12 and walk six.

Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Megill (4-0) struck out five and walked three in his 23rd major league start. Smith got four outs, Rodriguez got three and Lugo recorded the last two outs in the eighth before Díaz took over.

Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single in the fifth off Aaron Nola (1-3). Pete Alonso homered with two outs in the sixth.

