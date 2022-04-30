Your Photos
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses

The House and Senate also agreed to $500 million in bonuses to frontline workers whose jobs put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Legislature passed a bill Friday to pay $2.7 billion to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations.

For businesses, this means they can now avoid having to pay to refill the fund.

The House and Senate also agreed to $500 million in bonuses to frontline workers whose jobs put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Greater Mankato Growth says its priorities have kept businesses from having to pay the double-digit payroll tax increases.

“We are really thankful for the legislature coming together in a bipartisan way to pass this bill. We are very appreciative of their work to find consensus to make sure this bill passed. It is very important for businesses, both small and large, to make sure that they can continue to work and do their work in the community without this major tax increase,” said Andy Wilke, director of business development and public affairs at Greater Mankato Growth.

The bill is now headed to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, where it will await his signature.

