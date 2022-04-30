Minnesota State Mankato program helps incarcerated students succeed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is offering the Scholars Serving Time Program, an opportunity for incarcerated students to earn an Associate of Arts degree and a chance to turn their lives around.

“The vast majority of the incarcerated people are going to come back to those communities. I think it is so important we create opportunities for them to increase their potential and create different pictures of themselves,” said Dr. Vicki Hunter, director of the Scholars Serving Time Program.

The force behind this program is its director, Vicki Hunter. She launched this program because she knows its potential from her own life.

“I was incarcerated myself, but college education was the turning point for me. It is why I am sitting here doing this interview with you as a college professor and program director. I wouldn’t be sitting in this seat if I didn’t have that college education that was really triggered by my incarnation in many ways,” Hunter said.

They can earn a two-year degree, putting them on the path for more schooling on the outside if they choose.

“If they get out, and they want to get a bachelor’s degree, which is my big hope, they have two years of that bachelor’s degree done,” Hunter said.

The program has about 70 students, who are taught by MSU faculty members and professors who are invested in their students’ success professionally and personally.

“How they have plans for their families, how they are going to change, how they are going to adopt different coping skills, to try and stay drug-free. They have worked on what new occupations they might be able to take on now that they have confidence in their abilities,” said Dr. Mary Kramer, an associate professor from the College of Allied Health and Nursing at MSU Mankato.

Hunter says the goal is to someday expand the program to also offer a four-year bachelor’s degree.

For more information about the program, make sure to visit Minnesota State Mankato’s website.

