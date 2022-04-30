Murder charges filed against South Bend man in death of his father

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Travis Earle had his first court appearance Friday after being arrested relating to an incident Wednesday that resulted in the death of his father.

Travis Earle was charged Friday with one count of second-degree murder-without intent and one count of second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated. Bail has been set at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, 59-year-old Steven Earle called 911 from his South Bend home around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, saying his son was getting violent and had a knife.

“Two deputies got on site and met 24-year-old Travis Earle in the yard as he was kind of exiting the residence there. Deputies talked to him just briefly. He acknowledged that there was a disturbance between him and his father, that his father ended up getting stabbed in that altercation,” Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt. Paul Barta said.

According to the criminal complaint, the altercation between the two men started over a disagreement regarding a cable subscription, but Travis Earle told authorities his father had come at him with a knife and he was defending himself.

Court documents say Steven Earle had sent a text message to a woman saying that he was being threatened by Travis earlier in the day.

“I can tell you that he was stabbed multiple times. On a preliminary postmortem, it’s hard because they’re still going through processing things in the torso area, primarily. Then I think he had an additional wound in his leg, as well, and he also had some injuries to his hands,” Barta added.

The complaint says deputies on the scene saw a double-edged dagger-style knife on the couch, which they believed to be the murder weapon.

Steven Earle died around 9 p.m. Wednesday while in surgery at an area hospital.

Travis Earle is currently being held in the Blue Earth County Jail. His next court appearance will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 12.

