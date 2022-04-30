National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day: What you should consider before adopting

Your Photos
Dog from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato, Minn.
Dog from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato, Minn.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and Mending Spirits Animal Rescue is sharing what you need to know before bringing home a furry friend.

Mending Spirits is a volunteer-run organization that provides foster homes for displaced pets.

It takes in all kinds of animals including dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Most animals come to the nonprofit from high-kill shelters across the country.

Mending Spirits said the search for a forever home can be tough on some animals, and that’s important to keep in mind if you’re looking to adopt.

“They’re gonna take a while to decompress and get used to a brand new home. A lot of times, people just expect them to be their dog, and friendly, and happy, and go-lucky but some need more tender loving care. It takes usually two weeks to a month to kind of fully digress,” said Dana Shutrop, Mending Spirits Event and Fundraising Director.

Anyone interested in adopting from Mending Spirits is encouraged to attend its meet-and-greets at Pet Expo the second Saturday of each month.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

