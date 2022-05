MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Grubby.

This adult domestic long-haired cat came to the shelter last week as a stray.

This fun, cuddly and loving feline is looking for an owner who will take care of his long, luscious coat.

Anyone interested in adopting the Bridgerton litter is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

