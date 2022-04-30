WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike

JAMESTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) — Friday afternoon, Waterville area fisheries staff stocked Duck Lake with 60,000 recently hatched northern pike.

The fish came from the Waterville Fish Hatchery, which is the state’s largest cool water fish hatchery.

Plans call for 10 other lakes in south-central Minnesota to receive northern pike fry, which are recently hatched fish.

Northern pike stocking efforts will continue through next week as more fish hatch in the facility.

