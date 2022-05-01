Season opening for The Hub pivots due to weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Hub in Old Town Mankato planned to open its season with a Spring Fling on Saturday.

Despite gloomy weather in the area, organizers were sure to keep the springtime spirit alive, shifting to an indoor event.

“I kind of realized like ‘hey, I run Mogwai Collaborative, and I also run the Hubbard Building’ so I checked with all of our tenants, they were all OK with it, and we decided to move it indoors and it turned out great. There was no parking for three city blocks so I’m super excited that everybody came out,” said Stephanie Braun of The Hub.

Partnering with the recently opened River Valley Market, the Hub filled three floors of the Hubbard Building, with live music from the Stacy K band to create a feeling of sunshine.

“The Hub has been extremely supportive for like, Old Town in general. Having The Hub being here and supporting all these small businesses is very important, for not only us as small businesses, but as a whole in the Mankato community,” said Alex Ek of the River Valley Market.

Over thirty vendors set up shop in the building and food trucks lined the street outside.

Vendors said that the transition to an indoors event was not a difficult one.

“Having to transition from outside to inside so quickly is usually kind of a pain, but with The Hub being so generous and opening their doors to us and allowing us to come in here, and use the space here at the Mogwai, it was much easier than it’s ever been in the past,” said Ek.

All is not lost for the outdoors event that was planned.

The Hub and the River Valley Market plan on coming together on the last Saturday of each month through September, so there will be plenty of opportunity for the event to go as planned.

