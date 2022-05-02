Albert Lea police searching for armed individual

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Albert Lea are searching for a man suspected in a Sunday shooting that left another man injured.

Albert Lea Police Officers responding to a call of a man with a gun at the 1300 block of Louis Street heard what sounded like gunshots upon arrival.

An officer then observed an individual running east from Louis Street.

Authorities found a 34-year old male outside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in Albert Lea.

