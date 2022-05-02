Biden speaks at memorial service for former VP Mondale

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - President Joe Biden joined several political dignitaries in Minneapolis Sunday to pay tribute to former Vice President Walter ‘Fritz’ Mondale.

“Fritz was a master legislator who shone a light on those who needed it most,” Biden said.

Mondale died last April at age 93.

A memorial service was held at the University of Minnesota to honor the Ceylon native’s life and legacy.

“Walter Mondale comes from this small town in southern Minnesota and from there he goes onto the national and to the world stage as someone who was fighting for us the whole time,” stated Rep. Bjorn Olson (R-Elmore).

Mondale held many titles including Minnesota Attorney General, U.S. Senator, Ambassador to Japan under President Bill Clinton and Vice President under President Jimmy Carter.

But to President Biden, he was a close friend.

“God bless you, my friend. Fritz Mondale was a good man,” Biden added.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) spoke with KEYC last week about Mondale’s resilience after losing a presidential election to Ronald Reagan in 1984.

“He leaves a legacy of showing us what you do, not just when you’re winning on the good side, but when you’ve been defeated,” Klobuchar explained.

Depsite the loss, Mondale made history by selecting a woman, Geraldine Ferraro, as his running mate in the race.

It was a choice that Klobuchar said inspired her own career.

“It made me, as a young woman, understand that anything and everything was possible,” Klobuchar mentioned.

Mondale brought his small town values to the big stage.

“He was very focused on making the lives of Americans better, and that is probably the most honorable thing any person in politics could ever strive to do,” Olson said.

Olson has a unique connection to Mondale. For a few years, he occupied his former home.

“We’ve moved away from that house, but the memories of living there-- we started out, we had gotten married there, we started our family there in that house--so that’s a pretty cool connection,” Olson stated.

Mondale leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“Just imagine what our nation could achieve if we followed Fritz’s example of honor, decency, integrity,” Biden said.

