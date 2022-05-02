Bridge in North Mankato closes for repairs

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The bridge in North Mankato connecting Highway 169 and Lookout Drive will be closed for repairs starting today.

Both north and southbound off ramps will be closed starting today.

The bridge temporarily closed in October after two of the bridge’s beams were hit by a garbage truck. One beam was repaired and the other wasn’t able to be fixed at the time.

The project is expected to take at least a month, with the ramps hopefully reopening in early June.

