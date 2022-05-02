Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cool temperatures to welcome May before warm up

Below average temperatures continue across southern Minnesota as we welcome May
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Below-average temperatures will continue through the start of may with highs in the 40s and 50s before warmer, above-average temperatures take over next week.

Temperatures will remain below average this week as highs will hover in the upper 40s on Monday, and gradually rise into the 50s and 60s by this coming weekend. As temperatures gradually rise throughout this week, we will continue to see on and off sunshine with on and off isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mixed in.

Tomorrow will be relatively pleasant with sunshine expected throughout the day, a light breeze, and highs in the mid-50s. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout Wednesday morning before more possible showers move in late Wednesday night.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday night despite the slight chance for some overnight showers tonight into Tuesday morning along the Iowa/Minnesota border. We will see light showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night into Thursday, light scattered chances on Friday, and again early next week on Sunday and Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will be relatively light with no threat of strong to severe storms as of this morning.

By next week we are looking at above-average temperatures moving into the area with possible 70s by next Monday afternoon. Those above-average temperatures are likely to stick around according to the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
Warmer weather ahead!
Sunday weather
Cloudy and cool start to the week
Sunday weather
Sunday evening weather
Sunday weather