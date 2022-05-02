Cool temperatures to welcome May before warm up

Below-average temperatures will continue through the start of may with highs in the 40s and 50s before warmer, above-average temperatures take over next week.

Temperatures will remain below average this week as highs will hover in the upper 40s on Monday, and gradually rise into the 50s and 60s by this coming weekend. As temperatures gradually rise throughout this week, we will continue to see on and off sunshine with on and off isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mixed in.

Tomorrow will be relatively pleasant with sunshine expected throughout the day, a light breeze, and highs in the mid-50s. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout Wednesday morning before more possible showers move in late Wednesday night.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday night despite the slight chance for some overnight showers tonight into Tuesday morning along the Iowa/Minnesota border. We will see light showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night into Thursday, light scattered chances on Friday, and again early next week on Sunday and Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will be relatively light with no threat of strong to severe storms as of this morning.

By next week we are looking at above-average temperatures moving into the area with possible 70s by next Monday afternoon. Those above-average temperatures are likely to stick around according to the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook.

