Driver arrested in fatal crash
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - A driver was arrested after a two vehicle car crash took the life of a Walnut Grove man.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shawn Michael Lemburg, 29, was traveling in Lyon County when it collided with another vehicle.
Lemburg died at the scene. A passenger in his car, Joshua Tolley, 32, sustained life threatening injuries.
The driver in the other vehicle, Kaw La, 43, had non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.
Kaw La is currently in Lyon County Jail on charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide
