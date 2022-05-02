Driver arrested in fatal crash

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - A driver was arrested after a two vehicle car crash took the life of a Walnut Grove man.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shawn Michael Lemburg, 29, was traveling in Lyon County when it collided with another vehicle.

Lemburg died at the scene. A passenger in his car, Joshua Tolley, 32, sustained life threatening injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle, Kaw La, 43, had non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

Kaw La is currently in Lyon County Jail on charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide

