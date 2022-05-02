ECHO Food Shelf gearing up for summer feeding program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The program provides free weekly groceries to homes with children between 5 and 17 years old.

The food includes kid-friendly items like macaroni and cheese boxes, fruits, and vegetables among other items.

This program has been going on for at least 10 years and is showing no signs of stopping.

“Because they are not getting their school lunches and it makes it harder for families to provide those extra groceries for their kids. Then they can just come once a week,” ECHO Food Shelf Assistant Manager Sara Diel said.

The Summer Feeding Program is available through appointment on their website. It runs from June 6 until Nov. 4.

