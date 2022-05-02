Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

ECHO Food Shelf gearing up for summer feeding program

The food includes kid-friendly items like macaroni and cheese boxes, fruits, and vegetables among other items.
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The program provides free weekly groceries to homes with children between 5 and 17 years old.

The food includes kid-friendly items like macaroni and cheese boxes, fruits, and vegetables among other items.

This program has been going on for at least 10 years and is showing no signs of stopping.

“Because they are not getting their school lunches and it makes it harder for families to provide those extra groceries for their kids. Then they can just come once a week,” ECHO Food Shelf Assistant Manager Sara Diel said.

The Summer Feeding Program is available through appointment on their website. It runs from June 6 until Nov. 4.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

ECHO Food Shelf gearing up for summer feeding program
Jessica Reedstrom, a North Mankato mother-of-four, dies after lengthy battle with breast cancer
North Mankato mother-of-4 dies after lengthy breast cancer battle
(FILE PHOTO)
Ribfest 2022 Concert Line-up announced
A group of traditional Czech dancers celebrate May Day at Revival On Main in Montgomery, Minn.
Montgomery hosts annual May Day festival