Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz signs frontline worker pay bill

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law this morning, giving bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law, pushed through both chambers last week and will also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations.

Legislative leaders struck a deal last Wednesday following months of negotiations.

The final proposal includes $2.7 billion to refill the trust fund and $500 million in bonuses of about $750 each for people whose jobs were deemed essential and who worked in-person.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

Montgomery held its annual May Day festivities to celebrate the community's Czech heritage
Montgomery hosts annual May Day festival
President Joe Biden joined several political dignitaries in Minneapolis Sunday to pay tribute...
Biden speaks at memorial service for former VP Mondale
The Hub's planned celebration of the start of its season didn't go as planned
Season opening for The Hub pivots due to weather
A baby bison was born at Minneopa State Park Friday night.
Baby bison born at Minneopa State Park
Mother-of-four Jessica Reedstrom has died after a lengthy battle with metastatic breast cancer.
North Mankato mother-of-4 dies after lengthy breast cancer battle