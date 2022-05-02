Your Photos
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

By Mitch Keegan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A hotspot for area families announces it is closing due to a redevelopment deal.

Bounce Town, located in front of the River Hills Mall in Mankato, will close its current location June 1.

In a post on its Facebook page, the owners say they have considered other locations in Mankato but space requirements and the current high commercial real estate market pose a challenge to them.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT - Bounce Town will be closing it’s doors at our current location June 1st. We greatly value all...

Posted by Bounce Town on Monday, May 2, 2022

According to city documents, there are proposals before city planning for the site where Bounce Town is currently located as well as adjacent vacant land.

Those documents do not specify what type of development is slated for the site.

