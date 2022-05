SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a past-time that originated in America, has since spread across the globe and may just have you moving to the beat. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with members of a long-time square dancing group based in Sherburn, The Lake Promenaders. The group has been square dancing in southern Minnesota for about 46 years.

