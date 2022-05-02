Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say

Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he called police and said he “may have killed his wife,” officials said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received the call from Charles Bradley early Monday morning.

When officers responded to the home, they found Bradley’s wife dead from gunshot wounds. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Bradley was booked into Tulsa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Bradley’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, jail records show.

Tulsa police said they are still investigating and cannot provide further details on the case right now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

Montgomery held its annual May Day festivities to celebrate the community's Czech heritage
Montgomery hosts annual May Day festival
President Joe Biden joined several political dignitaries in Minneapolis Sunday to pay tribute...
Biden speaks at memorial service for former VP Mondale
The Hub's planned celebration of the start of its season didn't go as planned
Season opening for The Hub pivots due to weather
A baby bison was born at Minneopa State Park Friday night.
Baby bison born at Minneopa State Park
Mother-of-four Jessica Reedstrom has died after a lengthy battle with metastatic breast cancer.
North Mankato mother-of-4 dies after lengthy breast cancer battle