No Mow May promoting pollinators

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The initiative is asking residents to restrain from mowing their lawns for the duration of the month.

It’s important to grow dandelions, long grass and clovers since that is what the pollinators feed on most.

According to Drummers Garden Center & Floral, May is the perfect time to not mow your lawn to feed the pollinators like birds, butterflies, bees and other small mammals.

“If we don’t have this transmission of pollen then we won’t have seeds, we won’t have food. The cycle is super important to, we can’t just forget about the insects in our food system,” marketing coordinator at Drummers Garden Center & Floral Jacqueline Karsten said.

Drummers also urges homeowners to not use pesticides and other chemicals to help grass grow during No Mow May since they are harmful to pollinators.

