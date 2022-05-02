North Mankato mother-of-4 dies after lengthy breast cancer battle
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mother-of-four Jessica Reedstrom has died after a lengthy battle with metastatic breast cancer.
A Facebook post shared by Team Jess said Reedstrom passed early Sunday morning.
She was just 35 years old.
Service arrangements have not yet been announced.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Reedstrom’s husband and four children.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.