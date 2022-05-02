North Mankato mother-of-4 dies after lengthy breast cancer battle

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mother-of-four Jessica Reedstrom has died after a lengthy battle with metastatic breast cancer.

A Facebook post shared by Team Jess said Reedstrom passed early Sunday morning.

She was just 35 years old.

Service arrangements have not yet been announced.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Reedstrom’s husband and four children.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.