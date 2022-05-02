Officials: Deaths of 2 near Wadena is murder-suicide

WADENA, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say an investigation into the deaths of two people in Otter Tail County is a case of murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a residence in rural Wadena last Friday night where the bodies of two adults were found.

In a statement Monday, authorities said a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife and then took his own life.

Autopsies were conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.

The couple has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.