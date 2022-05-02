Ribfest 2022 Concert Line-up announced
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The concert line-up for the annual summer tradition in Mankato was announced Monday morning.
Ribfest at Riverfront Park in Mankato runs August 4-7, with 2022 marking the 24th year.
As for the music, the line-up includes:
Thursday: Craig Morgan
Friday: 80s Night with FireHouse, Lita Ford, and a 3rd headliner TBA
Saturday: multi-platinum rock band Gin Blossoms
Sunday: Mankato’s own City Mouse along with Mary Jane Alm
Tickets will be on-sale Friday, 5/6!
