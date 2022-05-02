Ribfest 2022 Concert Line-up announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The concert line-up for the annual summer tradition in Mankato was announced Monday morning.

Ribfest at Riverfront Park in Mankato runs August 4-7, with 2022 marking the 24th year.

As for the music, the line-up includes:

Thursday: Craig Morgan

Friday: 80s Night with FireHouse, Lita Ford, and a 3rd headliner TBA

Saturday: multi-platinum rock band Gin Blossoms

Sunday: Mankato’s own City Mouse along with Mary Jane Alm

Tickets will be on-sale Friday, 5/6!

