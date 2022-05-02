Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ribfest 2022 Concert Line-up announced

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Mitch Keegan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The concert line-up for the annual summer tradition in Mankato was announced Monday morning.

Ribfest at Riverfront Park in Mankato runs August 4-7, with 2022 marking the 24th year.

As for the music, the line-up includes:

Thursday: Craig Morgan

Friday: 80s Night with FireHouse, Lita Ford, and a 3rd headliner TBA

Saturday: multi-platinum rock band Gin Blossoms

Sunday: Mankato’s own City Mouse along with Mary Jane Alm

Tickets will be on-sale Friday, 5/6!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

Jessica Reedstrom, a North Mankato mother-of-four, dies after lengthy battle with breast cancer
North Mankato mother-of-4 dies after lengthy breast cancer battle
A group of traditional Czech dancers celebrate May Day at Revival On Main in Montgomery, Minn.
Montgomery hosts annual May Day festival
The "Stacy K Band" plays music on the ground floor of the Hubbard Building in Mankato, Minn.
Season opening for The Hub pivots due to weather
Dog from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato, Minn.
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day: What you should consider before adopting