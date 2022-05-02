Your Photos
Warmer weather ahead!

(It’s about darn time!)
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a good day because I FINALLY have some warmer weather to talk about! Temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s this week, with upper 60s to low 70s possible by the weekend. The week ahead will be mostly dry; however, systems to our south will bring a slight chance of showers tonight and a better chance of scattered rain on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy and cool as the system that brought rain over the weekend continues to very slowly exit to the east. Temps will only reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, but it will be relatively calm with wind from the north and only 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy and cool with a slight chance of showers, especially along and south of I-90. Temps will drop into the upper 30s by daybreak Tuesday. Tuesday will start with a few clouds but will become sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with warmer high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We are watching yet another system to our south that will bring a chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be cloudy with showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

As of now, the weekend is looking very nice. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers with high temps in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

