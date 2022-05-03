Appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota appeals court has sided with a Wright County man who was fined for flying a huge Donald Trump flag on top of a crane.
The court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech rights when it decided the 30- by 50-foot flag violated the local sign ordinance because of its size and lack of a permit.
The flag is attached to the top of a crane at Johnson’s construction business in Buffalo.
The city initially fined Johnson $600 for the Trump flag which read “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great.”
