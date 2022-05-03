Your Photos
Bike to School Day gearing up for action

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT is encouraging schools and communities to join Bike to School Day on May 4.

The annual event is sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School.

MnDOT says this is a way to promote safe biking rotes to school and to start creating healthy habits.

Students can also participate in Minnesota’s Bike to School Day poster contest showing how they feel when they ride a bike.

The top three posters will win prizes and can be submitted on the Safe Routes Facebook page using #mnbikes

