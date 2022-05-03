COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month.
The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range
The average number of cases has gone up steadily through April with hospitalizations now in a “caution” zone according to state data.
Minnesota reported 1,736 cases of COVID-19 on Monday with five coming from Blue Earth and six from Nicollet.
