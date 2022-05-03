COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month.

The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range

The average number of cases has gone up steadily through April with hospitalizations now in a “caution” zone according to state data.

Minnesota reported 1,736 cases of COVID-19 on Monday with five coming from Blue Earth and six from Nicollet.

