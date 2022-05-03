Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Local farmers saw record income in 2021, per report

A report from the University of Minnesota shows that local farmers had a record year for income in 2021.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A report from the University of Minnesota shows that local farmers had a record year for income in 2021.

The report said that the average net income for farms in southern Minnesota was $280,900 last year, the highest it’s been since 2012.

Agriculture experts said this is likely due to the world market driving up crop prices.

Experts also said, however, that much of that income is later spent reinvesting into the farm and often ends up back in the local community.

”Every farm that’s out there has a pretty big impact on the local community and so when farmers have a profitable year like they had in 2021, that money kind of matriculates out through the community,” said Kent Thiesse, senior ag loan officer for MinnStar Bank and author of the weekly “Focus on Ag” column.

Farm experts also said that an important part of continuing the growth in local farms will be navigating difficult weather situations.

”A lot depends here if we can get some warmer weather and a drier pattern to get the corn and the soybeans in the ground. The good thing is we got good soil moisture now, we don’t need to worry about dry conditions, and the key is getting the sunshine out,“ Thiesse said.

The earliest allowed date for many crops in Minnesota was March 21, but cold weather has meant that many farmers have yet to begin planting for the season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are...
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport

Latest News

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range.
COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota
Mankato Area Public Schools addresses racist video posted by student to social media
Seat open on Mankato School Board after member resigns
A Minnesota appeals court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech...
Appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly
The bill would require specific security markings to identify genuine absentee ballots, add...
Senate passes significant legislation