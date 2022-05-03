Local farmers saw record income in 2021, per report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A report from the University of Minnesota shows that local farmers had a record year for income in 2021.

The report said that the average net income for farms in southern Minnesota was $280,900 last year, the highest it’s been since 2012.

Agriculture experts said this is likely due to the world market driving up crop prices.

Experts also said, however, that much of that income is later spent reinvesting into the farm and often ends up back in the local community.

”Every farm that’s out there has a pretty big impact on the local community and so when farmers have a profitable year like they had in 2021, that money kind of matriculates out through the community,” said Kent Thiesse, senior ag loan officer for MinnStar Bank and author of the weekly “Focus on Ag” column.

Farm experts also said that an important part of continuing the growth in local farms will be navigating difficult weather situations.

”A lot depends here if we can get some warmer weather and a drier pattern to get the corn and the soybeans in the ground. The good thing is we got good soil moisture now, we don’t need to worry about dry conditions, and the key is getting the sunshine out,“ Thiesse said.

The earliest allowed date for many crops in Minnesota was March 21, but cold weather has meant that many farmers have yet to begin planting for the season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.