Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13 and 9, and tried to shoot her neighbor. As the boys are not expected to survive, it's anticipated Nguyen's charges will be upgraded to homicide.(Source: Bucks County District Attorney's Office)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania mother is facing charges after authorities say she shot her two sons and tried to shoot her neighbor. The boys are not expected to survive.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was arrested in a church parking lot at 11:30 a.m. Monday, hours after the shooting at her home in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania. She faces three counts of attempted homicide, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

The incident began when police were dispatched to Nguyen’s home at 7:05 a.m. for a report of an armed subject, said the district attorney’s office in a news release.

Nguyen’s 22-year-old neighbor told police that she handed him a box of photos and asked him to give it to her ex-husband, his co-worker. She then allegedly pulled a gun on him and tried to fire it twice, but the gun did not fire.

The neighbor wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and disarmed her before she fled the scene, according to the news release.

When police checked Nguyen’s home, they found her two sons, ages 13 and 9, in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both boys were taken to the hospital, with at least one of them undergoing surgery.

Unfortunately, the boys are not expected to survive. They were being kept on life support Monday night until their organs could be donated, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Nguyen’s charges are then expected to be upgraded to two counts of homicide.

The news release says that when law enforcement found Nguyen at the church, she was also taken to the hospital because she seemed to be under the influence of drugs. Police believe she may have tried to kill herself, the Inquirer reports.

Authorities did not comment on a motive for the shootings, but court records indicate that Nguyen had more than $11,000 in unpaid rent. The family had been ordered to leave their home by Tuesday, according to the Inquirer.

Nguyen was denied bail at her arraignment.

The case is being investigated by Bucks County Detectives and Upper Makefield Township Police.

