More than a dozen baby bison expected to be born at Minneopa State Park

By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneopa State Park in Mankato is now home to 4 baby bison. With more on the way....

DNR Naturalist at Minneopa Scott Kudelka tells us there as many as 15 calves expected to be born, all from the same father.

Kudelka says the record is 13 new calves in a season. Right now, there are 31 bison in the park so this batch of calves would significantly increase the population.

The calves can be seen accompanying the herd and lying alongside their mothers.

Over the weekend, several visitors stopped along the Bison Drive to catch a glimpse of the park’s newest residents.

The drive is open Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

