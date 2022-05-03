Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mothers accuse pediatrician of crossing the line

It all started with a text thread online. Now more women are coming forward, claiming a Big Island pediatrician went too far.
By Jolanie Martinez and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Several mothers have said their children’s doctor in Hawaii has tried establishing an inappropriate relationship with them.

They were all single moms at the time, and they say he crossed the line.

“He’s literally picking on vulnerable women, and it’s not OK,” Aila Umiamaka told Hawaii News Now.

After her daughter’s doctor’s appointment last Tuesday, Umiamaka — a single mom of two — said she received text messages from her daughter’s pediatrician.

He told her it “seems like she could use a friend” and if she’s interested, he could help.

The doctor then appeared to offer her money and texted the following, “Oh, we can match because I have money and you need money, laugh out loud.”

Umiamaka was offended by the text and took it as an insult.

“To me, that wasn’t harmless,” Umiamaka said. “That’s just him preying on me over my disadvantage.”

Umiamaka posted the conversation online and others reached out with similar stories.

“The first thing he made a point of saying was, like, how great I look, how great my figure was, and his tone and body language was like, he was looking me up and down,” Keakealani Iona said. “It was really uncomfortable.”

Kevi Ann Andrade said the doctor “started making remarks such as, ‘Well, if you’re not seeing anybody, maybe we should go out on a date.’”

Other moms said this has been going on as far back as 2014.

Gethsemane Reissig said the doctor offered her his house when she was 19 and living in a domestic violence shelter.

“I went for a doctor visit, he started asking me if I wanted to come stay with him, he had a big house and it was empty,” she said. “His daughter moved out and he wanted me to come stay there with my kids.”

Reissig said he complimented her, which made her feel uncomfortable.

Professor Will Weinstein, who teaches ethics courses at the University of Hawaii, said the doctor’s alleged actions aren’t acceptable.

“Most ethical issues are gray, this one’s black and white,” Weinstein said. “There’s no possibility that this is in any way ethical. And by the way, I think it’s not legal and the AMA, American Medical Association, strictly forbids things like this.”

Weinstein said if you think a doctor has crossed the line, you should reach out to an attorney.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are...
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion...
What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?
AAA reports gasoline prices are back on the rise due to the high cost of crude oil.
AAA: Gasoline prices back on the rise, select states with 20 cent increases
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
President Joe Biden arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his way...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.
More than 200 sailors moved off Navy aircraft carrier after multiple suicides