MSU softball moves up to No. 14 in latest NFCA Poll

The MSU softball team is moving up in this week’s NFCA poll.
By Rob Clark
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU softball team is moving up in this week’s NFCA poll.

The Mavericks are hitting their stride at the right time with an 18-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s NSIC softball tournament and come into postseason play as the 14th-ranked team in the nation.

MSU with a whopping 44 wins to just 10 losses going into the tourney as the second-seeded team.

Mavericks with one of the top arms in the country, Mackenzie Ward is 27-3 this season with an ERA under 0.70. The senior has 288 strikeouts in 193.1 innings pitched. At that rate, the senior will probably eclipse the 300 K milestone in the postseason tournament. No surprise as Ward picks up NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors for the eighth time this season.

She’s one of the best pitchers to come through the program since the team’s magical 2017 national championship squad led by Coley Ries.

Ward and the Mavericks hit the diamond for the NSIC Postseason Tournament Thursday against either Upper Iowa, Southwest Minnesota State or Sioux Falls.

