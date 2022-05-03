New brewery coming to downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U4ic Brewing, Incorporated is setting up shop at 410 South Front Street, between Rounders and Underground where the old Kato Tacos used to be.

They will be offering lagers and some IPA among their other crafts.

Along with their beers, they will be offering Brewers Skewers and some other food on a limited menu.

The company made the move from Belle Plaine, and they are excited to start something new in the Key City.

“Our goal is to expand, we are looking at being a part of Mankato. We always have had a lot of customers from Mankato and we just thought let’s just move to Mankato where the people are. Our production facility which we just got ample equipment. We are looking to expand and distribute basically out of Mankato,” U4ic Brewing Inc. President and CEO Jeff Luskey said.

The company is hoping to be open by July 1.

