Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New brewery coming to downtown Mankato

U4ic Brewing, Incorporated is setting up shop at 410 South Front Street, between Rounders and Underground where the old Kato Tacos used to be.
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U4ic Brewing, Incorporated is setting up shop at 410 South Front Street, between Rounders and Underground where the old Kato Tacos used to be.

They will be offering lagers and some IPA among their other crafts.

Along with their beers, they will be offering Brewers Skewers and some other food on a limited menu.

The company made the move from Belle Plaine, and they are excited to start something new in the Key City.

“Our goal is to expand, we are looking at being a part of Mankato. We always have had a lot of customers from Mankato and we just thought let’s just move to Mankato where the people are. Our production facility which we just got ample equipment. We are looking to expand and distribute basically out of Mankato,” U4ic Brewing Inc. President and CEO Jeff Luskey said.

The company is hoping to be open by July 1.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport

Latest News

Scarlets win by a final of 4-3.
West wins thriller over cross-town rival East
Baby bison born at Minneopa State Park
More than a dozen baby bison expected to be born at Minneopa State Park
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Mankato West
More than a dozen baby bison expected to be born at Minneopa State Park
New images released by Mankato Public Safety show Nyawuor James Chuol at the Casey's gas...
Authorities: Missing Mankato woman spotted at Eagle Lake gas station