No. 16 Minnesota State defeats Upper Iowa

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Back here in Mankato, the 16th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team wraps up a three-game series with the Upper Iowa Peacocks.

MSU is on an 11-game win streak with the last five being double-digit victories.

The Mavericks would go on to win this one 11-3 and improve to 32-5 on the season.

The purple and gold close out the regular season Saturday, facing Wayne State and Augustana between now and then.

