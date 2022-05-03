No. 16 Minnesota State defeats Upper Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Back here in Mankato, the 16th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team wraps up a three-game series with the Upper Iowa Peacocks.

MSU is on an 11-game win streak with the last five being double-digit victories.

The Mavericks would go on to win this one 11-3 and improve to 32-5 on the season.

The purple and gold close out the regular season Saturday, facing Wayne State and Augustana between now and then.

