No. 16 Minnesota State sweeps Minot State in season finale

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KEYC) — The No. 16 Minnesota State softball team closed out the regular season competition Monday in North Dakota against conference opponent Minot State.

The Mavericks haven’t lost a game since April 10, with so many things going right for the purple and gold three days out from the conference tournament.

Senior right-hander Mackenzie Ward pitched a four-hit shutout as MSU won game one 3-0.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Mavericks had a big top half of the second inning to claim the 4-2 victory.

MSU finishes the regular season 44-10 overall and will be seeded second in the first round of the NSIC Tournament, which begins Thursday in Rochester.

