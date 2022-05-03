Politico leaks draft opinion by Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A political earthquake as the Supreme Court mulls the potential end of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Politico released a leaked draft opinion from the supreme court. A leak like this is unheard of historically.

“It queues the public to prepare themselves for a ruling that squarely states it must, the court is overturning Roe v. Wade,” said Jill Locke, a political science professor at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The final opinion has not been released, but if five justices vote to uphold it, the court would no longer recognize the constitutional right to an abortion.

“Basically what the court would be doing is overturning 50 years of precedence, something that has been on the books that women have relied upon,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said.

“I think that one of the most, sort of fundamental, values in America is the value of freedom and self-determination, and that is really what this is about. So it was really stunning,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) added.

“When it comes out that ‘the law of the land,’ this does not mean that abortion is illegal, it means it is no longer constitutionally protected in the way that is spelled out in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey in the 1992 decision and Roe v. Wade in the 1973 decision,” Locke said.

The news is causing political fallout as well as legal debate; crowds have been gathering outside the Supreme Court building since news of the leak broke.

“75-80% of the public support says that this should not be overturned,” Klobuchar explained.

Minnesota’s senators, Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, say this state has already seen implications in regard to women’s rights.

“People will be coming from other states trying to seek out the safe and relatively common medical procedure, something like one in four or five women during their childbearing years will make the decision to have an abortion,” Smith said.

“We already have over a dozen states that have automatic triggers that are going to ban abortion if in fact this opinion is issued. Many, many more that have laws on the book that will most likely ban it,” Klobuchar added.

The draft ruling regards a pending case of a Mississippi state law that bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

