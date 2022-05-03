Seat open on Mankato School Board after member resigns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A member of the Mankato school board is resigning to pursue a new opportunity in Duluth.

Kenneth Reid announced his resignation from the Board. He has been hired as the Associate Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs of Lake Superior College. Reid began serving on the MAPS School Board in 2020 and served as Vice Chair.

The district is accepting applications to fill the open seat between May 3 and the 17th. Applications are available at the district office in the Intergovernmental Center.

The School Board will select the new member at the June 6 meeting and they will be seated at the July 18 meeting. The new member will serve until December 2024.

