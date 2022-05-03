Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Seat open on Mankato School Board after member resigns

Mankato Area Public Schools addresses racist video posted by student to social media
Mankato Area Public Schools addresses racist video posted by student to social media
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A member of the Mankato school board is resigning to pursue a new opportunity in Duluth.

Kenneth Reid announced his resignation from the Board. He has been hired as the Associate Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs of Lake Superior College. Reid began serving on the MAPS School Board in 2020 and served as Vice Chair.

The district is accepting applications to fill the open seat between May 3 and the 17th. Applications are available at the district office in the Intergovernmental Center.

The School Board will select the new member at the June 6 meeting and they will be seated at the July 18 meeting. The new member will serve until December 2024.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are...
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport

Latest News

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range.
COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota
A Minnesota appeals court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech...
Appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly
The bill would require specific security markings to identify genuine absentee ballots, add...
Senate passes significant legislation